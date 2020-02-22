The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Hobo, a sweet little black cat who was rescued after having a nasty injury to his tail.
Veterinarians had to remove part of his tail, so it’s a little shorter, but still has a big heart to love you. This guy is now on the mend and is looking for a family to call his own.
Hobo was born in February 2019, making him approximately 1 year old. He is vaccinated and neutered.
Visit him and the other pets at the shelter, 8954 N. West Shafer Drive, next to the Dollar General in Buffalo. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to noon and 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Happy Tails currently has donation boxes at Rural King and Kroger in Monticello. Basic needs include Dawn dish soap, Fabuloso, bleach, liquid laundry detergent and tall kitchen bags with ties. The shelter animals need treats for dogs and cats; kitten, cat and dog dry food; and scoop-able cat litter.
Thank you to everyone for caring and donating to Happy Tails