Happy Tails Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week is Hemi, a lovable and energetic boy who has been back with us for a while now.
He is a pitbull mix and about 4 years old. He would do best being an only dog with children older than 12 years old. He has a lot of love to give and would be best in a quiet household.
Hemi is up to date on his vaccinations and is neutered.
Happy Tails is located at 8954 N. West Shafer Drive in Buffalo (next door to the new Dollar General). Open hours are 10 a.m. to noon and 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
The shelter is always in need of volunteers to help with the cats and dogs. We clean and feed, walk the dogs, and play with the cats each morning and evening. If you have a couple of hours to spare and enjoy animals, please consider volunteering with us.
Our wish list includes Dawn dish soap, liquid laundry detergent, bleach, Fabuloso and tall kitchen trash bags with ties. We use these items each day.
The cats would like some treats and small cat toys, and we are always in need of scoop-able cat litter. The dogs would like treats and could use a few Kong toys, medium to large size. They are hard rubber and cannot get chewed up.
The shelter is thankful to everyone who donates, shares out the cats and dogs, and to the Herald Journal for donating a spot in their Saturday paper for Pet of the Week. All of you help keep our shelter up and running and getting shelter animals into forever homes.