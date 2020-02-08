The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Halle. She loves when people come to the shelter to visit and is very easy going when meeting people.
Halle was adopted a year ago but due to circumstances she needed to return to us. She is very strong on leash and, for her previous owners, was hard to handle during her walks. When out walking she would see another dog and want to run to meet it.
Halle turned 5 years old in December. She is a mix and has some pit bull in her. Halle is a good girl and cannot understand why she is back at the shelter.
Visit her and the other pets at the shelter, 8954 N. West Shafer Drive, next to the Dollar General in Buffalo. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to noon and 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Our daily wish list is Dawn dish soap, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags with ties, liquid laundry detergent, scoopable cat litter, and cat and dog treats.
The shelter is still in need of more volunteers. Please consider helping, even if it is only two hours a week. People who wish to volunteer should contact Happy Tails via Facebook or call 574-278-7102; if there is no answer, leave a message.
We say “thank you” to the wonderful people that help keep our shelter up and running. Your donations of food, treats, cleaning supplies and money are a blessing. We wish we could personally thank those who drop donations in our Kroger, Rural King and the shelter home’s front door totes. We are so grateful for all you do for the shelter and its furkids.