The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Halle, a beautiful pit bull mix. She is 5 years old and has a lot of energy.
Halle was adopted a year ago but, due to circumstances, she was returned to the shelter.
She is very strong on a leash and has no leash training. She is very affectionate and has been around small children, but she was the only dog in the home. Halle would love to have a loving family again, but has one issue when being walked — if she sees another dog she will pull her owner over to meet it.
So yes, she needs a lot of training in leash behavior and in general commands.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the shelter will not be open for adoptions. People who are interested in a certain animal can make an appointment by calling Kathleen at 574-808-9225.
The shelter is located at 8954 N. West Shafer Drive, next to the Dollar General in Buffalo.
Our daily wish list is Dawn dish soap, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags with ties, liquid laundry detergent, scoopable cat litter, and cat and dog treats.
Happy Tails is still in need of more volunteers. Please consider helping, even if it is only two hours a week. People who wish to volunteer should contact Happy Tails via Facebook or call 574-278-7102; if there is no answer, leave a message.
Our shelter is thankful to everyone that donates, shares out our cats and dogs, and to the Herald Journal for donating a spot in their Saturday paper for the Pet of the Week. All of you help keep our shelter up and running and getting shelter kids into forever homes.