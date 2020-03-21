The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Chatters, an already neutered cat who is up to date on all of his vaccinations. He is FIV negative and litter box trained.
Chatters has a lot to say and would love to bend your ear a bit. He was born in May 2014.
Happy Tails is located at 8954 N. West Shafer Drive in Buffalo (next door to the new Dollar General). Open hours are 10 a.m.-noon and 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.
The shelter is always in need of volunteers to help with the cats and dogs. Staff cleans and feeds, walks the dogs, plays with the cats each mornings and evenings. People who have a couple of hours to spare and enjoy animals should consider volunteering.
The shelter’s wish list include Dawn dish soap, liquid laundry soap, bleach, Fabuloso, tall kitchen garbage bags with ties. The cats would like some treats, small cat toys and are always in need of scoopable cat litter. The dogs always enjoy treats and could use a few medium to large Kong toys.
The shelter is thankful to everyone that donates, shares our cats and dogs, and to the Herald Journal for donating a spot in their Saturday paper for the Pet of the Week. All of you help keep our shelter up and running and getting shelter kids into forever homes.