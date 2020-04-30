The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Burrito, a handsome 3-year-old gunmetal grey cat. He is up to date on his vaccinations and neutered.
Burrito was adopted but did not do well in his new home. Burrito wanted to be in charge, and the cat that already lived there took cover. Burrito would most likely do better in a one-cat home.
Some new adopted pets can walk into a home and feel like they have lived there forever. Others will hide and need extra time to become comfortable with new people and a new companion. Others want to show they are in charge. With this, a new pet needs time, patience and love to let them adapt.
Meet Burrito at Happy Tails, located at 8954 N. West Shafer Drive, next to the Dollar General in Buffalo. Due to the COVID-19 health emergency, the shelter will not be open for adoptions, but people who are interested in a certain cat or dog can make an appointment by calling 574-808-9225.
Happy Tails is always in need of volunteers to help with the cats and dogs. Volunteers help clean and feed the animals, walk the dogs, and play with the cats each morning and evening. People who have a couple of hours to spare and who enjoy animals are encouraged to consider volunteering some time with the shelter.
Donation wish list includes Dawn dish soap, liquid laundry soap, bleach, Fabuloso and tall kitchen bags with ties. These items are used each day. The cats would like some treats, small cat toys and always are in need of scoopable cat litter.
The dogs always like treats and could use a few Kong toys, medium to large size. They are hard rubber and can endure being chewed.
The shelter is thankful to everyone that donates, shares out our cats and dogs, and to the Herald Journal for donating a spot in their Saturday paper for Pet of the Week. All help keep the shelter operational and help place the animals into forever homes.