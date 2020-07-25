25 YEARS AGO
Nicole Wright, of Monticello, was named Miss White County 1995 on Saturday during opening-day activities at the White County 4-H Fair in Reynolds. She is the daughter of Mike and Patti Wright. Joining Wright on the court are First Runner-up Autum Holderly, of Chalmers, Miss Congeniality Jamie Allen, of Monon, and Second Runner-up Kelli Waibel, of Wolcott.
50 YEARS AGO
Mrs. R.E. Matteson, son Craig and daughter Heike, of Brookston, and Susan Hansell, started to Houston, Texas on Thursday. They toured several places of interest then the girls went by plane to Monterey, Mexico, where they entered the University of Mexico for six weeks.