25 YEARS AGO
As an IHSAA official read the credentials for the Phil N. Eskew Award for Mental Attitude following North White’s state championship win, Viking teammates crowded around senior lineman Doug Morris as he was named the recipient. Morris, a 5-foot-8, 270-pound offensive lineman and a linebacker on defense, beamed after the formality of his name being read. Morris is ranked first in North White’s senior class of 80 students and hopes to attend Butler University next fall. The son of Eric and Mary Ann Morris and a resident of Reynolds, Morris went unbeaten through the 1993-94 wrestling season and was named the Vikings’ Most Valuable Wrestler. He also received the North White track team’s mental attitude award last spring.
50 YEARS AGO
Melodie Lehe, Wolcott, was among 11 Hoosier youths who received awards in the 1969 Indiana Junior Horticultural Association demonstration contest at Purdue University. She will receive a trip to the National Horticultural Association meeting in Indianapolis.