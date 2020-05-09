25 YEARS AGO
Volunteers were honored at Monticello Healthcare for their service to the facility. Completing 50 hours of service were Naomi Hinsman, Mary Queisser, Alex Houghton, Ruth Dequtyp, Mary Ann Coates, Betty Morrison and Kathy Houghton. Volunteers recognized for serving 100 hours at Monticello Healthcare were Rita Fox, Mary Davidson, Nina Frazer, Nelly Ostheimer, Rosemary Smiejkowski and Ray Smiejkowski.
50 YEARS AGO
Bill Million, of Santa Barbara, Calif., son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert R. Million, of Delphi and the Yeoman community, has just released his first organ and piano album. While most children were learning their first words, the piano keyboard held a fascination for Bill. By the age of four, he learned the meaning of “practice makes perfect”.