25 YEARS AGO
Two Monticello girls earned State Fair Grand and Reserve Championship awards for English pony and halter. The girls are Alissa Han, 13, with Stubby and Kelsie Pass, 13, with Molly. Kelsie, daughter of Steven and Deanna Pass, was awarded State Grand Champion for the English under 56-inch halter division. Alissa, daughter of Bob and Melinda Han, was awarded State Reserve Grand Champion English under 56-inch halter division. In addition Kelsie was State Champion for Jr. and Sr. under 56-inches in the jumping division, the second year for the award.
50 YEARS AGO
Nine Soda Jerks, a girls’ softball summer team, enjoyed a wiener roast, hayride and campout at the Hicks farm. Attending were Julie Bramlage, Robin Wentz, Debbie Stearns, Diana Malmquist, Sherrell Wentz, Jean Karnof, Marsha Young, Beans Hicks and batgirl, Julie Hartman. Other members of the team are Debbie Hall, Renee McClung, Tammy Marvin, Lucinda Meier, Belinda Reynolds, and Harla and Ashley Harkness.