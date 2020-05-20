25 YEARS AGO
White County Veterans Service Officer Kathy Royer has received a certificate of appreciation from the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs for more than 10 years of service. Royer, a World War II Navy veteran and resident of Wolcott, was appointed to the post by the White County Board of Commissioners on Oct. 3, 1983. The certificate was presented by Dutch Boles, director of the IDVA, at the conclusion of a training school for veteran’s services officers. Royer is primarily responsible for assisting county veterans and their families in applying for various state and federal veterans benefits.
50 YEARS AGO
Our Lady of the Lakes Church is celebrating their silver anniversary. In 1952 they officially became a parish, in August 1947 the basement church was dedicated and served the parish until the new church was built in 1962. The first mass was said as a mission on Mother’s Day, May 14, 1945.