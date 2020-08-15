25 YEARS AGO
One of three host Monticello Little League teams captured the championship at the seven-team Monticello 11- and 12-year-old Invitational. Members of the Woods Sporting Goods sponsored title-winning team include: Cory Wood, Jay Franks, Kyle Woodruff, Ryan Connell, Jonathan Nydegger, Jeff Hertzler, Kenny Wrede, Derek Hall, Nick Bush, Mark Hicks, Kyle Spence, Eric Mann, Chris Manis, Coach Dave Mann, Manager Tom Spence and Coach Jim Franks.
50 YEARS AGO
Cub Scout Pack 3148 of Burnettsville had a carry-in supper, followed by a father-son baseball game last night at the Burnettsville ballpark. Participating were the families of Davy Altman, Joe Coffing, Eugene Broughton, Mike McLeland, Ben Pritts and Randy Pritts. Also joining in was Cub Scout Dan Feltis.