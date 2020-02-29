25 YEARS AGO
Two Frontier High School students are finalists in the 1995 competition for National Merit Scholarships. Amanda L. Davis and Sarah J. Gardner, both of Brookston, are both finalists. Davis is the daughter of Robert and Ellen Davis. Amanda is involved in basketball, track, the National Honor Society, the Math Team, the Spelling Bowl and the Awareness Council of Today, a drug awareness program. She plans to attend Taylor University in Upland and major in physics. She is ranked first in her class of 52.
Gardner is the daughter of Joann Gardner. She is the student director of the Frontier Pep Band, the president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a member of the National Honor Society, a member of 4-H and the secretary of the Awareness Council of Today. She plans to attend Butler University and major in English She is ranked second in her class.
50 YEARS AGO
The Aluminum Company of America has awarded Glenda M. Overton, a North White senior, a $3,000 scholarship. She is the daughter of Mrs. J.W. Overton, of Monon. Her father, the late W.W. Overton, was an ALCOA employee.