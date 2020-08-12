25 YEARS AGO
Local youngsters who recently earned awards in Tae Kwon Do include: Jessica Rubesch, Gold Medal U.S. Jr. Olympic Tae Kwon do Championships; Nathan Plantenga, first place sparring 1995 Midwest Invitational; Eddie Johnson, first place breaking, third place forms, and sparring; Adam Williams, third place forms, breaking and sparring; Trent Downey, third place forms and sparring; Gordon Morse, first place forms and breaking; Eric Hageman, third place sparring and breaking; Jay Foutch, second place sparring; Kevin Gilmore, first place breaking and forms; and Max Rubesch, competitor at the U.S. Junior Olympic Tae Kwon Do Championships.
50 YEARS AGO
Winners at the Battle of the Bands at the 4-H Fair Friday were: 1st — $30 “Free and Easy”, Monon, members Kerry Hughes, Mike Stiller, Don Rusk and Don Thompson; 2nd — $25 “The U.S.A”, Wolcott, members Bob Mathew, Dave Faker, Robin Littleton and Tom Adams; 3rd — $20 “Brass Door Knobs”, Reynolds, members Dan Sigman, Mike Keever and Bruce Juntgen.