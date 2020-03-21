25 YEARS AGO
Keith Hood, son of Rob and Jane Hood, is a member of the 1995 Indiana All-State High School Band, sponsored by the Indiana Bandmasters Association. He plays clarinet in the Twin Lakes High School Band, directed by Chuck Kubly, and studies privately with Mrs. Carol Loehrke. Students earned positions by participating in auditions at eight sites in Indiana. Nearly 1,300 high school students applied for membership to this year’s band. Only the top high school bandsmen were selected to the 114-piece Indiana All-State Band.
50 YEARS AGO
Ron Bell, Wolcott FFA member, has been named district winner in the Forestry Proficiency area. He will now compete for the state award. The Wolcott FFA Parliamentary Procedure Team placed third in the district. Dave Crosby is team president.