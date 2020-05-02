25 YEARS AGO
A North White High School Academic Super Bowl team finished first in its class for social studies at the state championship in Indianapolis. The team of five took home Olympic-style medals, plaques, banners and a $300 award for North White’s library. The award was presented by Ameritech, corporate sponsor of the event. The team consists of seniors Karen DuVall, team captain, Mike DeLion, Chris Greski, sophomore Monica Meadows and freshman Sean Harless. Coach of the social studies team is Randy Studt.
50 YEARS AGO
Spec. Raymond Michael Lucas, stationed near Tay Nihn, Vietnam, was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for Meritorious Service. A 1968 graduate of Pioneer High School and the son of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Lucas, of Delphi, he joined he Army in September 1968.