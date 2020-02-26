25 YEARS AGO
Two local gymnasts have qualified to represent Twin Lakes Gymnastics in state competition in Indianapolis. Tricia Britton, 14, and Heidi Hagen, 9, will compete in the state meet Saturday and Sunday at Fulton Junior High School. Each needed a least an all-around score of 32.0 out of 40.0 to qualify for the state meet. Britton, a Level 7 gymnast, has competed for seven years at Twin Lakes Gymnastics. Tricia is the daughter of Patty and Bill Britton, of Monticello. Hagen, a Level 6 competitor, is the daughter of Debbie and Steve Hagen, of Monticello. She has participated in gymnastics for three years. The duo is coached by Sharon Garbison and assistants Deanna Richardson and Tiffany Vogt.
50 YEARS AGO
Fifty-one “We Care” boxes were packed for Vietnam serviceman at the American Legion on Wednesday. Helping to fill the boxes were Mary Wert, Esther Brothers, Dona Cade, Dorothy Sollars, Jo Brock, Dorothy Fisher, Jean Voorhis Virgie Kenney, Grace Teeter, Wilma Altman, Irene Oberlander, Marge Criswell, Connie Brewer, Velma Putt, Ruth Burke, Edna Moore and Viola Hacker.