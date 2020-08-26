25 YEARS AGO
Members of Buffalo’s Liberty Landfill Inc., which won Monon Softball League’s 13- to 15-year-old division championship, include: Michelle Nogle, April Page, Jami Scubelek, Melody Curbox, Esmeraldo Medina, Stacie Westerhouse, Stacy Fawley, Cassy Hendress, Jessica West, Ottoma Hufford, along with Coach Ronnie Orr and Coach Kenny West.
50 YEARS AGO
Mr. and Mrs. Tom Herman have recently moved here from Lebanon where Tom was a biology teacher. They have a 10-month old daughter, Amy Elizabeth. The couple has purchased Long’s Garden and Gift Shop at Norway.