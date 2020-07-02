25 YEARS AGO
Nichole Marie Mathew, of Wolcott, a member of Tri-County FFA Chapter, was named the State FFA Dairy Production winner. She received a $100 check at the state FFA convention. State winners will advance to competition for national finalist. The Dairy Production award program recognizes outstanding FFA member for their ability to efficiently produce and market quality cattle and dairy products.
50 YEARS AGO
Roscoe Frazer’s picture appeared on the cover of the February Vegetable Grower’s Messenger. Frazer, 76, was shown with the trophy he received from the American State Bank, Indiana Muck Crops Growers and Chamber of Commerce, which was presented for his dedication to Indiana Agriculture, 4-H, FFA and IJHA Youth from 1918-1969.