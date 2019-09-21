25 YEARS AGO
The birdies and eagles come on the golf course for Greta Hickman. But the Twin Lakes senior saves her aces for the classroom. Hickman, the eighth-ranked Indians’ top golfer, was named the first Herald Journal Sprint-United Telephone Community Relations Team Scholar Athlete of the 1994-95 school year for her efforts in the classroom and on the golf course. A 1993 Third Team All-State player for Twin Lakes, Hickman holds an A-minus grade point average and is a two-year member of the National Honor Society at TLHS. Greta is the daughter of Gilda and Joe Hickman of Monticello.
50 YEARS AGO
Mrs. David Tolley, of Monticello, was one of the lucky 16 chosen to advertise products on The 50-50 Show on Channel 13 in Indianapolis last Friday noon. Mrs. Tolley and her son, Brian, who appeared on the screen with her mother, Mrs. Hattie Benjamin, and Mrs. Joy Meyer, Mrs. Vera Timm and Mrs. Sharon Wiseman, were among the 2,000 guests present.