25 YEARS AGO
Brent Blume, a senior at Frontier High School, has been named winner of the 1995 DEKALB Agricultural Accomplishment Award. The award, sponsored nationwide by DEKALB Genetics Corp., is presented to the outstanding senior agricultural student demonstrating superior scholarship, leader and supervised agricultural program. Blume, son of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Blume, Brookston, is the president and secretary of the local FFA chapter and the president of his 4-H Club. His agricultural program consists of projects in swine and beef, and records on an alfalfa field. Blume plans to attend Purdue University where he will major in animal science.
50 YEARS AGO
Members of the First Communion class at St. Joseph Catholic Church on May 3 were Kathy Schubach, Robin Banes, Jane Banes, Mark Kelly, Tanice Mathew, John Mills, Chris Diener, Shirley Shultz, Chris Ruemler, Denise Bossung and Phil Diener.