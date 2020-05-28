25 YEARS AGO
The student winners from the third, fourth and fifth grade were announced in the 20th annual Eastlawn Spelling Bee. Shane Rentfrow, a fifth-grade student, was named the Eastlawn champion, and fifth grader Crystel Whiteman won second place. Sean Kay, a fifth-grade student, was the third-place winner. Nick Saylor and Megan Boller were the third-grade champions; Kellie Reiff and Katie Barnes were the fourth-grade winners; and Shane Rentfrow and Crystel Whiteman were the fifth-grade champions. The students’ names were added to the spelling bee plaque located in the school’s main hall. Other participating students were Marisa Whiteman, Blake Snodgrass, Tyler Dilley, Brandon Ruff, James Berkshire, Stacy Nethercutt, Amanda Saylor and Monica Barfield.
50 YEARS AGO
The Twin Lakes Chapter of FFA met at the high school building. Officers for the coming year were elected as follows: President Ron Deno; vice-president, Bill Bullock; secretary, Howard Reiff; treasurer, Phil Shepherd; reporter, Clyde DuVall; and sentential, Don Wamsley