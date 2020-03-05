25 YEARS AGO
One of the few remaining goals in Shane Franks’ high school career fell during one of the senior’s last appearances on Twin Lakes High School’s court. Franks’ 47-point performance Friday night helped the hosts advance to the title game following a 86-80 win over Frontier in boys basketball sectional semi-final action. Franks broke Steve Fishel’s 41-point single-game school scoring record with the first of two free throws with 2:23 to play Friday night. Fishel set his record during the 1968-69 season against Crawfordsville.
50 YEARS AGO
Tim Brown, a North White school student, was the No. 1 expert in Sixbey’s Sectional Basketball Guessing Contest. Tim guessed 743 total points and the actual count was 753. He wins a FM-AM portable radio that retails for $29.95.