25 YEARS AGO
Chief Warrant Officer Orlo G. Shoop, son of Orlo H. Shoop, Monticello, received the Meritorious Service medal with four Oak Leaf Clusters from Admiral Henry Chiles, Commander-in-Chief U. S. Strategic Command. Shoop was decorated during retirement ceremonies at Offutt AFB, Neb. He and his family plan to reside in Lafayette, where his son Wesley is a freshman at Purdue University.
50 YEARS AGO
The first Mardi Gras Boat Parade is being held on Lake Shafer Sunday. The parade will form at Lakewood Marina and travel to Indiana Beach. Before the parade’s arrival, Mike Milhorn, parachute expert, will free fall from 8,000 feet and parachute (hopefully) into an inner tube on Lake Shafer in front of the Aqua Theatre.