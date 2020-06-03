25 YEARS AGO
The understatement of the year came from 1995’s soft-spoken Scholar-Athlete of the Year. “I thought there were some good circumstances for me (to win it) this year,” Doug Morris said. Circumstances like being north White High School’s valedictorian for 1995, a senior leader of the Vikings’ 1994 Class A state champion football team and a regional qualifying wrestler for the Vikes. Morris was named the 1995 Scholar-Athlete of the Year by the Herald Journal and Sprint-United Telephone Company’s Community Relations Team. The presentation was made at the fifth annual Scholar-Athlete of the Year Banquet at Frontier High School. Doug, son of Mary Ann and Eric Morris, is the first North White student-athlete to receive the yearly award.
50 YEARS AGO
Monticello Eagles Aerie 2570 will reopen their hall on Third and Chestnut streets this Saturday. The hall, which was destroyed by fire, has been completely rebuilt and decorated, and is now air-conditioned. Saturday night the White County Ramblers will play for dancing.