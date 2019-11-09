25 YEARS AGO
The Monticello Area Lions Club has three top winners in its annual International Peace Poster Contest. Winners receive a cash prize and the first-place poster is sent to the district contest. The top 10 posters will be on display through the holidays at the White County Building. Winners are: first place – Veronica Pratt, 12, daughter of Vernon and Patricia Pratt, Monticello; second place – Rusty Bird, 12, son of Jim and Shelly Bird, Yeoman; and third place – Tim Kilmer, 12, son of Ray and Debbie Kilmer, Delphi.
50 YEARS AGO
David Kilmer and Diana Roth were presented the outstanding 4-H boy and girl trophies at the Union Township Farm Bureau Achievement Night for the girls and boys 4-H clubs. They were awarded the trophies for their leadership qualities, 4-H records and services to their respective club and community. Their parents are Mr. and Mrs. Parker Kilmer and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Roth.