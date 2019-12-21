25 YEARS AGO
Cheryl Riley, a White County woman, has been selected to serve on the board of directors for the Indiana chapter of the Associated Public Safety Communications Officers. The organization is for communications professionals. Riley is chief communications officer at the White County Communications Center, the county’s emergency dispatch facility. Riley joins three others on the Indiana Board of Directors. This is her second one-year term on the board.
50 YEARS AGO
Kim Todd, who entered the candy striper program at White County Memorial Hospital in the spring of 1968, has worked 500 hours. Mrs. Merle Davis, of Burnettsville, presented her with a pin designating this term of service. Kim is a junior at Twin Lakes High School and the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Al Todd, of Idaville. As a result of her work as candy striper, she is assisting in the x-ray department on Saturdays. Mrs. Davis is in-service chairman for the Hospital Auxiliary.