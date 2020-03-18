25 YEARS AGO
Julie A. Gutwein and David A. Lottes, of Julie’s Photography in Monon, were the recipients of several awards at the Professional Photographers of Indiana Convention. Lottes, a native of Monticello and the son of Mr. and Mrs. David L. Lottes, was awarded the prestigious Irving Chase Award. The award winning portrait, “What Do We Do With Her?” featuring the four daughters of Dean and Mary Fran Hadley, of Monticello, won local and national awards in 1994, but had not been entered in state competition. A silver medal was also presented to Lottes for his entry “What Light Through Yonder Window Breaks”. Gutwein also placed in the wedding folio competition.
50 YEARS AGO
Hazel Woods, a junior and Pi Beta Phi at Purdue University, is a candidate for queen at the 1970 Royal Livestock Show. A graduate of Frontier High School, she is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Phi Woods of Tioga Park, formerly of Chalmers.