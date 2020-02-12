25 YEARS AGO
Donald D. Scroggs, of Monticello, recently retired after 34 years of service with Northern Indiana Public Service Company. A field operator in Royal Center at the time of his retirement, Scroggs joined NIPSCO in 1960 as a helper in the Construction Department in Gary. Scroggs is a member of the United Methodist Church in Idaville. He is active in the Burnettsville Masonic Lodge 663, the Eastern Star Crystal Chapter 165, and the Scottish Rite Indianapolis Shrine. Scroggs has one daughter and one son.
50 YEARS AGO
Miss Joan Clayton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Clayton, former White County residents, received her cap and wings as an airline stewardess. Attending the ceremonies at the United Airlines Training Center in Chicago, were Mr. and Mrs. Ed Schroeder, Reynolds, and Mrs. Ralph Robinson, Monon.