25 YEARS AGO
The Twin Lakes Future Farmers of America Soil Judging Team finished fifth in the 44th annual National Land, Pasture and Range Judging Congest in Oklahoma City. Twin Lakes’ fifth-place team was composed of Shawn Guy, Jon Tebo, Joey Isom and C.W. Cartmell. Individually, C.W. Cartmell placed first overall in the advanced category. Shawn Guy was fifth-high individual and Jon Tebo and Joey Isom finished 51st and 59th respectively. The Twin Lakes Soil Judging Team was coached by advisor Nick Korniak.
50 YEARS AGO
Doris Anne Wagner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William R. Wagner, of Brookston, was elected treasurer of the Purdue Chapter of Alpha Lambda Delta, a national scholastic honorary. Miss Wagner, a freshman at Purdue, plans to major in English education.