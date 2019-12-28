25 YEARS AGO
North White High School students Heidi Cutter and Sam Horton met with U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar, R-Ind., during his 18th annual Symposium for Tomorrow’s Leaders. More than 600 high school juniors from throughout Indiana gathered to exchange ideas and to debate opposing views during the program, held at the University of Indianapolis.
50 YEARS AGO
In the Monticello Christmas Lighting Contest, judges from Delphi picked the first-place winner as the Earl Walters family on East South Street; second was Betty Bowsher, north of the Hanenkratt Elevator; third was Leonard Girard, Norway; and fourth, Marvin James, Fees Addition of Lake Shafer.