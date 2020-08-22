25 YEARS AGO
Four-peats sake! Monticello’s Brad Ziemer continued his stranglehold on the national Bankshot Basketball championship by claiming his fourth consecutive title last weekend in Glenville, N.Y. Ziemer, 20, topped a field of 18 competitors from across the nation at the seventh annual Bankshot National Tournament last Saturday. The tourney, held at the Glenville Mini-Sportsplex, marked the sixth time in seven years that a Monticello representative has captured the title. Mike Anderson and Kurt Randolph won national titles in 1990 and ’91 respectively, while representing Different Strokes Miniature Golf/Indiana Beach. Ziemer, who is the son of Ray and Shirley Ziemer, Monticello, is a sophomore at Ball State University. He was employed at Indiana Beach this summer and is a Twin Lakes graduate.
50 YEARS AGO
Jerry Milligan, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Milligan, of Monticello, is one of 24 newly accepted members of Purdue University’s Glee Club. He was chosen from 250 singers who tried out in mid-summer auditions. Milligan is a 1970 graduate of Twin Lakes High School.