25 YEARS AGO
Members of the Monticello All-Stars, a 10-and-under softball team, took second place in the NSA state tournament and third-place in the ASA state tournament. Team members include: Erin Hadley, Ellen Mrzlack, Carly Krintz, Stacie Wright, Jennifer Million, Stephanie Jennings, Stacey Munsterman, Meagan Brown, Holly Miller, Tiffany Windler, Jamie Bragg, Vanessa Motel; Coaches, Terry Million, Doug Motel, Gale Wright and Manager Dean Hadley.
50 YEARS AGO
During the Bloodmobile visit, 12-gallon donor pins were presented to Barbara Stoller, Ruth Austin, Dorothy Soliday, Joyce Overly, John E. Hacker, Russell Jay and Thomas Russell, all of Monticello. On the gallon-and-a-half list are Margaret Price and Walter Hacker Jr., both of Buffalo, and Charles Fulford, Howard Hoover, Hillis Dockerty, Robert Overly, Clyde Bridge, Jean Bridge, Ruth Phelps and Elsie Holderly, all of Monticello.