25 YEARS AGO
Claudia Reingardt, postmaster at Idaville, was selected “Postmaster of the Year” at the state convention of the National League of Postmasters in Terre Haute. Participating in the surprise presentation at the Grand Banquet was her husband, Merle, and two daughters, Ruth Crawn, Idaville, and Pam Copeland, Indianapolis. She has been with the postal service 34 years. Before becoming postmaster, she served as a clerk in Idaville and Monticello. Her father, the late H. Claude Steininger, was a former Monticello postmaster.
50 YEARS AGO
Miss Becky Shaw, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Shaw, Burnettsville, showed the Grand Champion 4-H Halter at Ben Hur Stables in Crawfordsville. She won the showmanship award, was second in horsemanship, third in pleasure and won the Hi-point 4-H trophy for the day.