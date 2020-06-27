25 YEARS AGO
Monticello’s Andrew Cornell, a baseball standout at Butler University, has been named to the 1995 GTE Academic All-American third team. He was one of 33 NCAA Division I players from across the country to be honored, and Cornell was the only baseball player from an Indiana college to be named to the Division I squad. This year’s recognition makes the third straight year Cornell was named to the Academic All-American squad. He earned the honor in his sophomore through senior years at Butler. Freshmen are not eligible for the award. In his freshman year, however, Cornell did receive the Midwestern Collegiate Conference Newcomer of the Year Award. Cornell ended his career at Butler as one of the best hitters in the school’s baseball history. Andrew, a Manchester High School graduate, is the son of Pam and Bob Cornell, of Monticello.
50 YEARS AGO
Three White County girls graduated from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing. They are Luetta Crosby, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Crosby, Chalmers; Mary Elizabeth Fisher, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Beatty Fisher, Monticello; and Ellen Mathew, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Mathew of Wolcott.