25 YEARS AGO
Joanne Spangle, Misty McIntyre and Travis Furrer were the winners of the annual 1995 Voice of Democracy Contest sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 2231. Spangle received a U.S. Savings Bond worth $50 and a trophy. McIntyre received a $25 savings bond and Furrer received a $20 savings bond.
50 YEARS AGO
Varsity cheerleaders for the 1970-71 school year at Wolcott are Susan Christopher, Sue Lehe, Nancy Mathew, Bev Moore and Sue Shanklin. Junior varsity cheerleaders are Wendy Mathew, Ann Budzynski and Kari Petty.