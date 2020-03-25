25 YEARS AGO
Seniors from Twin Lakes and Delphi high schools have been named finalists in the National Merit Scholarship competition.
Twin Lakes’ senior Travis Furrer and Delphi High School’s senior Scott Stankard have been named finalists.
Furrer is the son of Alvin and Phyllis Furrer of Reynolds. He plans to study computer engineering at an out-of-state college.
Stankard is the son of Dan and Pat Stankard of Delphi. He plans to attend Purdue University to major in computer engineering.
Also chosen, as finalists are Frontier High School seniors Amanda L. Davis and Sarah J. Gardner.
Davis is the daughter of Robert and Ellen Davis.
Gardener is the daughter of Joann Gardner. The four are among 14,000 finalists vying for 6,700 scholarships.
50 YEARS AGO
David S. Martin, nephew of attorney and Mrs. John M. Guy, of Monticello, has been promoted to sergeant in the Air Force. Martin, a 1967 graduate of Twin Lakes High School, is a supply specialist at Phu Cat Air Base in Vietnam.