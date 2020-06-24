25 YEARS AGO
Edward Schroeder, 93, of Smithson, was honored Saturday by the White County Old Settlers’ Association with its traditional cane, and Emma McCormick, 92, Monticello Healthcare Center, received an umbrella from Margaret Long, honorary president. Schroeder was born in Smithson and McCormick was born in Lee. They were the oldest man and woman at the Old Settlers’ annual meeting at the Monon Township Library.
50 YEARS AGO
William J. Brock, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Brock, of Monticello, has graduated from U.S. Army Engineer Officer Candidate School at Ft. Belvoir, Va. He has been commissioned as a second lieutenant in military intelligence.