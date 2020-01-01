25 YEARS AGO
A rural Monticello couple are the proud parents of the first baby born in White County in 1995. Rusty Joe Gephart was born at 4:13 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 at White County Memorial Hospital, to Joseph and Katy Gephart of Monticello. Rusty, who was born about two weeks ahead of schedule, was 19 inches long and weighed 8 pounds, 7¾ ounces at birth. E. Kenneth and Mary Jane Ray, of Monticello, are the maternal grandparents. Robert and Panzy Gephart, of Huntington, are the paternal grandparents. Katy is a homemaker and Joseph is a driver for Twin Lakes Sanitation.
50 YEARS AGO
Mr. and Mrs. Richard Schroeder, of Big Creek Township, near Reynolds, are winners of 42 free gifts in the annual Daily Herald Journal’s baby contest. Baby Jonathan Lee was born at 7:52 a.m. on New Year’s Day at White County Memorial Hospital.