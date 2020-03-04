25 YEARS AGO
Five White County players have been named to the All-Midwest Conference girls basketball team. Frontier juniors Kasey Roberson and Nicole Lehe, North White senior Leslie Murphy and junior Kara Bahler, and freshman Amanda Lambert, of Tri-County, all earned first-team honors. Frontier junior Jennifer George and North White junior Heidi Cutter made the All-Midwest Conference honorable mention list. First-year Frontier head coach Bob Smock was named the Midwest Conference Coach of the Year.
50 YEARS AGO
Suzanne F. Lyons has been named to the Dean’s Honor Roll at the University of Miami. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John F. Fee, of Monticello, and is majoring in elementary education.