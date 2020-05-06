25 YEARS AGO
Student-athletes continually strive to go higher and reach their goals. But when Chris Burns speaks of lofty goals they’re literally 14 feet off the ground. The four-sport Tri-County student, who will finish his junior year with 10 varsity letters, was named Monday as the latest Scholar-Athlete Award winner to be honored by co-sponsors the Herald Journal and Sprint-United Telephone’s Community Relations Team. An A-minus student who is among the Top 10 in Tri-County High School’s junior class, Burns is a three-year letter winner in cross country, track and baseball, and has earned one letter as a member of the Cavaliers’ basketball team. Chris is the son of Pamela Burns and Kenneth Burns, both of Wolcott.
50 YEARS AGO
Indiana State Trooper Robert Jennings presented copies of Governor Whitcomb’s book “Escape from Corregidor” to Meadowlawn students Greg Cauble, a second grader, and Lori Kay Nipple, a sixth grader, for their winning essays on “Why I Like Indiana.”