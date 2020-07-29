25 YEARS AGO
Top showmen were chosen during the swine show at the 47th annual White County Fair. Winners included Carrie Parrish, daughter of Steve and Bonnie Parrish, Monticello (novice); Jamie Williams, daughter of Gary and Kris Williams, Wolcott (junior); and Sondra Woods, daughter of Roger and Nancy Woods, Reynolds (senior and supreme).
50 YEARS AGO
Thornton Williams Post 81 American Legion members attending a convention at Fort Wayne were Gilbert Beaver, Irvin McCutchan, Stanley Raver, Vaughn Matthews, Virgil Matthews, Charles DeCoursey and Lee Lawler. They formed a color guard and marched in the first section of the parade. Also attending was alternate Dewey Gossett.