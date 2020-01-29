25 YEARS AGO
Frankfort won the war but runner-up Twin Lakes was victorious in numerous battles and will send seven wrestlers to Saturday’s Logansport Regional. Twin Lakes advances champions Ben Gritten at 119 pounds, Travis Funkhouser at 126, Tony Scott at 134 and Trent Geisler at 151. Sectional runners-up Mike Perkins and Jonathan Wright also will advance at 112 and 185 respectively. North White senior Joel Bowman pinned Frankfort’s Aaron Gallichan in the heavyweight class to earn the Vikings’ lone sectional title. Vikes Doug Morris and Jared Sterrett also move to the regional as runners-up at 160 and 215 pounds, respectively.
50 YEARS AGO
During the recent heavy snows, Dan Creigh, Al Pala, Mike Puckett and Rick LeBeau, young residents of the Isle of Homes, have been gathering corn, shelling it, and using a snowmobile to spread the grain around the fields for the birds and other small animals.