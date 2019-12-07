25 YEARS AGO
Robert L. Crone, of Monon, recently retired after 29 years service with Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO). An instructor, regulatory compliance at the R.M. Schafer Generating Station in Wheatfield at the time of his retirement, Crone joined NIPSCO in 1965 as a helper in the Construction Department in Gary. Crone served in the US Marines from 1957-60. Crone is active in the Monon Volunteer Fire Department, Board of Directors of the Indiana Fire Instructors Association Inc., and the National Fire Prevention Association.
50 YEARS AGO
Jerry Brown, a Buffalo eighth-grader, son of Mr. and Mrs. Max Brown, played the organ on WASK radio. He and his family had gone to hear noted organist Tommy Thompson, and he was asked on the spur of the moment to play. He played “Bumble Boogie” and “El Relicario Concert.” He has been a student of Mrs. Charles Fox for four-and-one-half years.