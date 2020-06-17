25 YEARS AGO
Two Brookston and two Monticello residents were inducted into the Boy Scout’s Order of the Arrow during the Spring Fellowship at Camp Buffalo. Isaac Watson and Greg Silvers, both of Monticello, and Benjamin Swain and Matthew Barnette, both of Brookston, received the honor. The Order of the Arrow is an honorary campers organization within Boy Scouts that promotes service and the ideals of the scouting program. Over 140 Boy Scouts and their leaders were present for the Spring Fellowship.
50 YEARS AGO
Ten Wolcott area girls are contestants for “Miss Liberty Belle 1970.” The queen will reign at the second annual “Fourth of July Festival.” The girls include Sue Christopher, Nancy Mathew, Sue Lehe, Pam Misch, Penny Littleton, Kathy Troxel, Roberta Clauss, Denise Marquie, Kathy Altman and Mary Beth Klink.