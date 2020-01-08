25 YEARS AGO
The Meadowlawn “Checkmate” Chess Club sponsored its 13th annual PTO Chess Tournament at the Monticello elementary school with 40 of its 75 members participating. Fourth-grader Ryan Harvey was declared the tournament’s grand champion. Second overall was fourth-grader Joel White, and third overall was fifth-grader Sean Hufford. Vanessa Motel was the Primary Division champion, and Joe Gross was the Intermediate champion. In the Primary Division, Ian Harvey placed first among first graders, but there was a four-way tie for second place between Tommy Spika, Chris Spille, Austin Mann and Robert Newgent. Alex Clerget and Jake Smith tied for third place.
50 YEARS AGO
Ralph E. Capes, son of Mrs. Florence Capes, Monticello, has returned home after 3½ years of active duty with the Navy. Capes served aboard the USS Iredell County, an LST, in Vietnam, and was later at Long Beach, Calif., assigned to the Princeton, an LPH.