25 YEARS AGO
Monticello’s Larry Lods hit 70 percent from the field to take the grand prize in this year’s Herald Journal Sectional Pick Contest. Lods correctly predicted the sectional champion at 45 of 64 sites around Indiana to earn four tickets to the IHSAA Final Four at the RCA Dome. Two tickets to the state’s Final Four and runner-up honors for this year go to Tim Poindexter, of Wolcott. Poindexter picked 44 sectional winners to tie with 1994 champion Imogene Schwanke, of Monticello, but won on the tie-breaker question.
50 YEARS AGO
August Huge, of the White County Soil and Water Conservation District, presented a cash award to Dave Shook, a junior at Twin Lakes High School, in the Conservation Speech Contest. Mrs. Harold Luck presented at trophy. Dave, son of Mr. and Mrs. David Shook, will represent White County SWCD in a sub-area contest at Reynolds.