25 YEARS AGO
Frontier High School track standout Erin Clark signed a national letter of intent Thursday to run track at the college level for St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer. Clark will be joining a growing program at St. Joseph’s College, which finished the season last year with a record of 33-2 and a national ranking of No. 14 among Division II schools. “We are really excited Erin is joining our program,” Puma Head Track Coach Bill Massoels said. “Coming from a small high school, not very many big colleges look at you. We have got a “find” in Erin that other colleges are going to be disappointed they didn’t get.” Clark plans to study health and physical education while at St. Joe. She wants to eventually teach and coach at the secondary level. She is the daughter of John and Deanna Clark of Chalmers.
50 YEARS AGO
Cheryl Lynn Smith, 6-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Smith, Monticello, was chosen by the U.S. Twirling Association as USTA Little Miss Twirl for the month of June. Cheryl is a student of Ardith Huge and has been twirling for one year.