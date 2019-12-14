25 YEARS AGO
Patti Britton, of Welcome Home Realty in Monticello, is a regional winner in the Pick of the Pros weekly contest of Norwest Mortgage Inc., represented by Kathy Logan, mortgage sales representative. Britton is now eligible for a 1995 Lincoln Town Car drawing.
50 YEARS AGO
Principal William Helms of Yeoman School announced the Honor Roll for the second six weeks as follows: Grade 8 – Debbie Burnett, Jane Dismore, Sharon Jurdzy; Grade 7 – Candy Schideler, Lois Mills, Jan Maxwell, Michelle Mackey, Christine Horn, Linda Braaksma, Eric Lilly, Terry Million, Mindy Wasson and David Mann.