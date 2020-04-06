25 YEARS AGO
Students at Roosevelt Middle School participated in the Hoops for Heart program during “March Madness” and raised $856 for the American Heart Association. Top fundraisers were Matt White, Robby Musall, Matthew Spencer, Eric Schnepp and Ronae Pratt. Students winning trophies in the free throw, three-point and hot shot contests include: Sixth graders Jessica Bragg, Carli Blum, William Loy, Mike Hornback, Bo Pratt, Clayton McNeely; seventh graders Laura Fieldling, Julie Goad, Erin McGuire, Kyle Braaksma, Rob Mackey, Matt Tinkle; and eight graders Nick Maddock, Brock Haselby, Robby Musall, Theresa Herman and Amber Kyburz.
50 YEARS AGO
Navy Petty Officer Sec. Class Larry D. North, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest D. North, Brookston, has arrived at Mare Island, Calif., aboard the nuclear-powered guided missile cruiser USS Long Beach after duty with the 7th Fleet off the coast of Vietnam.